Strs Ohio Acquires 117,064 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,064 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Paper were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,426,000 after buying an additional 4,201,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after buying an additional 2,782,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,203,000 after buying an additional 1,590,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,040,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,941,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1%

IP opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -386.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is -70.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

