HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $388,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 119.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $873.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $952.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $821.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.47.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

