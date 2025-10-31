Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,801 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 158.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for approximately 0.8% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 3,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,012,000 after acquiring an additional 684,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Leidos by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,250,000 after acquiring an additional 536,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 130.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after buying an additional 402,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $45,665,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Leidos by 262.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after buying an additional 332,882 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $195.00 price target on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.31.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $190.88 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a 200-day moving average of $167.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

