Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 117,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $216.30 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $225.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.48.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

