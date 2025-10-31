Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF $HYGH

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,161 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 1.75% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 98,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 431.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 428.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

HYGH stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $432.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

