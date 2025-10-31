Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,657 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 28.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,915,000 after buying an additional 3,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 220.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

