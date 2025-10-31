HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 245 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ASML by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of ASML by 282.6% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Robocap Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.0% during the second quarter. Robocap Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 25.3% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,051.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,075.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $918.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.57. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

