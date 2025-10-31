AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

