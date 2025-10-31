Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Moment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1%

Zoetis stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

