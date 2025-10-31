Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $17,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $157,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after buying an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 56.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,362,000 after acquiring an additional 71,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,304.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,310.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,406.33. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,988,050.76. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total transaction of $3,828,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $29,538,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.56.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

