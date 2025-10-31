Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 27.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Mosaic by 25.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 22,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $27.67 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

