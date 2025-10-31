Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,368 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $42,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

