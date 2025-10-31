Element Solutions Inc. $ESI Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Element Solutions worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 479.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after buying an additional 560,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after buying an additional 1,069,160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.8%

Element Solutions stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $656.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,722.15. This represents a 46.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $2,079,332.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 609,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,078.30. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 168,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

