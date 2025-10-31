Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

