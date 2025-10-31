Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $656.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $668.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

