Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $23.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $23,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776,165 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,609 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,098,000 after buying an additional 220,305 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,078,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,834,000 after buying an additional 235,951 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,501,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,864,000 after buying an additional 799,674 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

