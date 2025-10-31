Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,159 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $300.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

