Elite Life Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Elite Life Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 583,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $149.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

