Scholtz & Company LLC Has $463,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $489.47 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $576.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

