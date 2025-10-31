IFG Advisory LLC Sells 7,123 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 394,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after purchasing an additional 253,457 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 191,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,300,000 after purchasing an additional 84,693 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.