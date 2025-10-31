Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of VYMI stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
