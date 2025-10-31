Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $6.50 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $200,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $589.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $596.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.