Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Stake Reduced by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,624,000 after buying an additional 157,372 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 634.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,851,000 after buying an additional 94,406 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $289.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.89. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.