IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $194.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

