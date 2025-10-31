Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,348 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,348 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%
SCHX stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
