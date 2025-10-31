BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,745,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,302,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after acquiring an additional 970,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,407,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 783,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,483,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,762,000 after acquiring an additional 753,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:CMS opened at $73.21 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

