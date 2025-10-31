Tradewinds LLC. Takes $1.66 Million Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $27.04.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

