Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,481 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,481 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $56,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.89 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.