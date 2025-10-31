FWG Investments LLC. Invests $318,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

FWG Investments LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,674.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $207.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.44. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.