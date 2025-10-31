IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF $SPIP

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8,652.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,726 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,379,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 596,105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,019,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 277,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 124,205 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

