2,964 Shares in Medtronic PLC $MDT Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 810,854 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after buying an additional 1,461,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,332,000 after purchasing an additional 756,192 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,708,220,000 after buying an additional 566,155 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,308 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9%

Medtronic stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

