Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Argus set a $935.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.47.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $859.13 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $953.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $819.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

