Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 76 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $249.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.39.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,354.40. The trade was a 38.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,974. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

