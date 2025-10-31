Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.38 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after buying an additional 214,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,388,000 after acquiring an additional 169,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $878,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.63.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,621,487,399.88. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,321,367 shares of company stock valued at $556,657,060. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $210.65 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.39 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.02 and its 200-day moving average is $239.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

