Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 76.1% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $379.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $377.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.