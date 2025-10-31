Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

