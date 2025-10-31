iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $244.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

