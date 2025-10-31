Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 51,223 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 403.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.52.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

