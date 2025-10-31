Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $257,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Vertiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $193.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $202.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.57. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price target on shares of Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

