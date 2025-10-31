Elite Life Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Elite Life Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 0.6% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after buying an additional 904,328 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $475.01 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $480.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

