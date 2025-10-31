iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,152 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

