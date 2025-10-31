Clear Investment Research LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 106,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 77,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 91,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

