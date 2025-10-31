AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 5,440.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,155,000 after buying an additional 1,554,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dollar General by 251.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,983,000 after buying an additional 1,456,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,271,000 after buying an additional 1,201,917 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $41,798,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.64.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

