Putney Financial Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Putney Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,736,545,000 after purchasing an additional 230,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after buying an additional 330,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after acquiring an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $816,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.59.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $239.66 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $280.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.17. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

