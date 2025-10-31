Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127,232 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,917,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,173,000. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,858,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7,740.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $235.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.56. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $240.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.