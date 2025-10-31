Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 558,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,777,000 after acquiring an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 357,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 224,424 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,662,000 after purchasing an additional 185,360 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 806,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,711,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of XMMO opened at $135.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.18.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.