3,174 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Bought by FWG Investments LLC.

FWG Investments LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 38,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $127.23 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.60.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
