Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of SCHG stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
