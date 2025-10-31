Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 151,300 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

