Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

